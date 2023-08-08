Commerce Bank Acquires 6,964 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $20.24.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,169,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,603,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,169,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,603,950 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,927,099 shares of company stock worth $67,298,462. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

