Commerce Bank Acquires 899 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 65.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Trading Up 2.9 %

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

