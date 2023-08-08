Commerce Bank Acquires New Shares in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in RB Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tobam raised its holdings in RB Global by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in RB Global by 74.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 71,261 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in RB Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in RB Global by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In related news, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RB Global news, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at $79,654.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754 over the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares raised RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on RB Global

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.72 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.31.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.39%.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

