Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $25,601,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MTB. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,094. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $141.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.12.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

