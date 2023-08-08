Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.92.

United Rentals Stock Up 4.5 %

URI opened at $486.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $425.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.52. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.23 and a twelve month high of $492.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.51 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

