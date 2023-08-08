Commerce Bank Boosts Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,276 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after purchasing an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,642,000 after buying an additional 23,420 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $167.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.51 and its 200 day moving average is $187.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $239.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.68.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

