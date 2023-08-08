Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AES were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in AES by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 4.1% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in AES by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 78,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AES

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.