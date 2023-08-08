Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Commerce Bank increased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in APA were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in APA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 86.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 116.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 46,885 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 7,035.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in APA during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on APA from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group began coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 3.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

