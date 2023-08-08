Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $165,932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $193,609,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,077,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,647 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,271,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,090 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 2.07.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

