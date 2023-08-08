Commerce Bank Buys 100 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $202.12 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.25 and a twelve month high of $206.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,074 shares of company stock worth $25,306,506 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.