Commerce Bank Buys 107 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.43.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $120.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $135.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.08 and its 200 day moving average is $104.95.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $566,424 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

