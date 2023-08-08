Commerce Bank Buys 1,155 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in ChampionX by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHX. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHX opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.60.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $926.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 27.64%.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $664,305.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 336,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,896,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $664,305.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,896,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,206 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,890 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

