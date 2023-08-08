Commerce Bank Buys 163 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in RLI were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in RLI by 15.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE RLI opened at $136.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $381.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.35 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

