Commerce Bank Buys 7,435 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CBIZ by 853.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,585 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 14.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,716,000 after buying an additional 364,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 941,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CBIZ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,975,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $498,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,975,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,002 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBIZ Price Performance

NYSE CBZ opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $55.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.76.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Further Reading

