Commerce Bank Buys 826 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $433,603.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,236 shares in the company, valued at $17,682,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $433,603.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,236 shares in the company, valued at $17,682,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,665 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $91,674.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,437.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,565 shares of company stock worth $6,669,126. 10.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Trading Down 0.6 %

TXG opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 30.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.