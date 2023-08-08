Commerce Bank Buys 832 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Bunge by 1,628.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Price Performance

BG opened at $115.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.60. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $116.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BG

About Bunge

(Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.