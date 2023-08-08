Commerce Bank Cuts Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,862 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ALLY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

