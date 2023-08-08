Commerce Bank Decreases Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,093,000 after buying an additional 1,199,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after acquiring an additional 102,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $78,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $115.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average of $111.68. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.23 and a 52 week high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

