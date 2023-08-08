Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 92,855 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $834,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFAT opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

