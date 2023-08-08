Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,523,000. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.7% in the first quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,151,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,735,000 after purchasing an additional 635,907 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 27.3% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,078,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,035,000 after purchasing an additional 230,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $562,997,111,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

