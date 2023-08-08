Commerce Bank Has $682,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,980,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,322,000 after purchasing an additional 52,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,589,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,411,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,356,000 after purchasing an additional 442,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,301,000 after purchasing an additional 346,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $78.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

