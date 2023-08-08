Commerce Bank Has $684,000 Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Carvana were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carvana by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,754,000 after buying an additional 5,554,691 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,102,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.16. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $58.05.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.47.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

