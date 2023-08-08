Commerce Bank Has $687,000 Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Silgan were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Silgan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Silgan by 15.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Silgan by 15.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 38.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 76,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Silgan stock opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 25.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

