Commerce Bank Has $714,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3,307.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

