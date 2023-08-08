Commerce Bank Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Certara were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Certara by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,732,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,607 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,129,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after buying an additional 1,326,060 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Certara by 58.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,859 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,915,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Certara by 1,071.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 765,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 700,117 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $24.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Certara had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens began coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Certara from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on CERT

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Certara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.