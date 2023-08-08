Commerce Bank Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 15.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Kyndryl by 4,572.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Kyndryl Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $1.02. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.