Commerce Bank Has $821,000 Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 47.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $59.66.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEE. Morgan Stanley cut Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

