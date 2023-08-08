Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Commerce Bank increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $187.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.50.

Get Our Latest Report on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.