Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 951.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $58,210,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,603,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.