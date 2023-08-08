Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 74,730 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $1,693,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

