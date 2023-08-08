Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SCHF stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

