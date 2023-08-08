Commerce Bank Purchases 1,223 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $166.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.73. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $205.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $58,303,266.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,725,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,852,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,366,403.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $58,303,266.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,852,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 645,395 shares of company stock valued at $114,632,967. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

