Commerce Bank Purchases 1,446 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,480,121,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $117.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day moving average of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

