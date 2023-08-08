Commerce Bank Purchases 322 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.65.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS stock opened at $245.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.44 and a 200 day moving average of $223.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $300.33.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.41%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

