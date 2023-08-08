Commerce Bank Purchases 418 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,900,890,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.99. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $77.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1983 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

