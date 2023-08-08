Commerce Bank Purchases 480 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Avient were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,739,000 after acquiring an additional 142,503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,060,000 after purchasing an additional 147,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,031,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,589,000 after purchasing an additional 27,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Avient by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,684,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,882,000 after purchasing an additional 459,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Performance

Avient stock opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Get Our Latest Report on AVNT

About Avient

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.