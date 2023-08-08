Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ITT were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,097,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,543,000 after buying an additional 152,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,136,000 after buying an additional 87,718 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,385,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,383,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $106,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. StockNews.com raised ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $102.16 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $102.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $405,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

