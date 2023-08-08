Commerce Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 88 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,498.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,507.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,376.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,344.56.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

