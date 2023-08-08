Commerce Bank Reduces Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.04.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,403.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,399 shares of company stock worth $4,131,323 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EA opened at $124.05 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

