Commerce Bank Sells 1,025 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Hasbro by 49.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Hasbro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hasbro by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 115,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $64.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.41. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -151.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

