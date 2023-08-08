Commerce Bank Sells 300 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,443,000 after buying an additional 124,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 227,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,128,000.

Shares of IYF opened at $79.56 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.73.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

