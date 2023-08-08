Commerce Bank Sells 3,192 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VNQI opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.05.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.