Commerce Bank Sells 76 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in WEX were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,552 shares of company stock worth $8,454,546. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $194.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.48.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

