Commerce Bank Sells 78 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $230.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

