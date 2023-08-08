Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 283.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,526 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after buying an additional 1,129,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,486,000 after acquiring an additional 647,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $33,999,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 888.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 104,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 89,504 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Stock Performance

NYSE CBU opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.59. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $72.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBU. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Hovde Group raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBU

About Community Bank System

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.