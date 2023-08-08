Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,487 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 364.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,737 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 558.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth about $2,891,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $5,026,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 268.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 828,687 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Stock Down 11.0 %

NYSE:CYH opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. The company has a market cap of $550.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.52) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CYH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

