Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

CVLT opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.67. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $78.80.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.43 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,697.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $502,519.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,512,321.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $62,122.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,697.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,426. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Commvault Systems

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.