Comparing Voice Assist (VSST) and Its Peers

Voice Assist (OTCMKTS:VSST – Get Free Report) is one of 286 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Voice Assist to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Voice Assist and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Voice Assist alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Voice Assist N/A N/A -0.13 Voice Assist Competitors $427.40 million -$8.73 million 747.75

Voice Assist’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Voice Assist. Voice Assist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

4.3% of Voice Assist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of Voice Assist shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Voice Assist and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voice Assist N/A N/A N/A Voice Assist Competitors -30.55% -262.25% -7.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Voice Assist and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voice Assist 0 0 0 0 N/A Voice Assist Competitors 382 1405 3119 18 2.56

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 32.86%. Given Voice Assist’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Voice Assist has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Voice Assist Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voice Assist, Inc. builds mobile apps and provides cloud based services in the United States. It offers iPhone, Android, and Virtual Office apps, as well as cloud based subscriptions that help people use voice commands while driving. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Voice Assist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voice Assist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.