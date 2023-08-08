Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $86.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.50 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CPSI opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.30 million, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.16. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,079,000 after acquiring an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,648,000 after acquiring an additional 79,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 86,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Further Reading

