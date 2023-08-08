Contrasting Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF) & Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) and Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clearfield and Comba Telecom Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield $270.88 million 2.22 $49.36 million $3.22 12.26 Comba Telecom Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -17.40

Clearfield has higher revenue and earnings than Comba Telecom Systems. Comba Telecom Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearfield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

59.8% of Clearfield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Comba Telecom Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Clearfield shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clearfield and Comba Telecom Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearfield 0 4 4 0 2.50 Comba Telecom Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Clearfield currently has a consensus target price of $80.43, indicating a potential upside of 103.72%. Comba Telecom Systems has a consensus target price of $1.90, indicating a potential upside of 927.03%. Given Comba Telecom Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comba Telecom Systems is more favorable than Clearfield.

Profitability

This table compares Clearfield and Comba Telecom Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield 14.91% 18.81% 14.97% Comba Telecom Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Clearfield beats Comba Telecom Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures. It also provides WaveSmart, which are optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and outdoor cabinet and fiber active cabinet products. The company offers StreetSmart, a portfolio of fiber management products; FieldShield, a fiber pathway and protection method for reducing the cost of broadband deployment; and YOURx platform that consists of hardened terminals, test access points, and various drop cable options for portions of the access network across various fiber drop cable media. It also provides CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures, including CraftSmart Fiber Protection Pedestals and CraftSmart Fiber Protection Vaults integrated solutions optimized to house FieldSmart products at the last mile access point of the network in above-grade or below-grade installations. The company offers fiber and copper assemblies with an industry-standard or customer-specified configuration; and designs and manufactures custom solutions for in-the-box and network connectivity assemblies specific to that customer's product line. It provides its fiber to anywhere platform for various incumbent local exchange carriers, competitive local exchange carriers, wireless operators, and multiple systems operators and cable TV companies, as well as the utility/municipality, enterprise, and data center markets. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Comba Telecom Systems

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services. It operates through two segments, Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services. The company provides base station antennas and subsystems; network system products, and open RAN products, as well as in-depth coverage solutions; and technical support, value-added, and repairing services. It also engages in the trading and marketing of wireless telecommunications network system equipment; manufacture and sale of intelligent machinery; research and development, and trading of digital microwave system equipment; and provision of hardware and software solutions and services. The company serves the airport, education, government and public safety, healthcare, hospitality, retail, stadium, and transportation industries. It operates in Mainland China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, the Middle East, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tai Po, Hong Kong.

